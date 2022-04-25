Scottish voice in second round of US trade talks

Aberdeen meeting

Talks: Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Aberdeen will host the second round of US-UK trade talks, ensuring there is a Scottish voice in boosting the UK’s £200bn trade partnership.

The UK International Trade Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, will be in the city to welcome her US counterpart, Ambassador Katherine Tai, along with leaders from Scottish and UK governments.

The UK Government has said the focus will be on “priority areas” including digital and innovation, green trade, supporting small and medium enterprises, and supply chain resilience.

It comes after latest figures from the UK trade department show that US investment supports over 100,000 jobs and generates nearly £50bn for the Scottish economy.

The figures also revealed that nearly a quarter of Scotland’s service exports are to the US, with two-thirds of drinks exported to the US coming from Scotland, including Scotch whisky.

The Trade Secretary met with representatives from Scotland’s food and drink industry on Sunday evening, which included Walker’s shortbread and dumpling maker Clootie McToot.