Zurich-based Fiddes makes switch to Gilson Gray

Legal firm Gilson Gray has hired a Zurich-based banker to help with its next stage of growth.

Alastair Fiddes was returning to Scotland to take up the role of chief financial officer later this month.

Following treasury and capital markets roles with RBS, Aegon, Dunfermline Building Society and HBoS in Scotland, he moved to Abu Dhabi.

He was head of asset liability management for financial services company InvestAD, before spending a decade as director and head of treasury for the Mubadala Investment company.

His most recent position was group chief operating officer of Falcon Private Bank in Zurich, where he was part of a senior leadership team charged with transforming the operating model in preparation for the sale of the bank, its assets and subsidiaries.