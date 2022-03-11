YES gets Square Go funds | Buccleuch deal for DPD

Property deals

Square Go opens in August

Enterprise and financial education provider Young Enterprise Scotland has secured more than £95,000 for a new community business start-up space at its Rouken Glen HQ.

Built on the lines of a village square, Square Go is YE Scotland’s flagship project for 2022 as it marks 30 years since it was set up.

Square Go, which is built on the lines of a village square, provides free, collaborative spaces and access to business resources to support those aged between 16 and 30 wanting to build their own business ventures.

In addition, Square Go will provide employment opportunities, personal development and enterprise learning for young people who might otherwise feel excluded from an entrepreneurial career.

Due to be up and running by August, Square Go has been supported through the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Programme fund with a £60,000 grant from East Renfrewshire Council. Other key contributors to the project include East Renfrewshire Renewable Energy Fund, DM Thomas Foundation and Asda.

Geoff Leask, CEO at Young Enterprise Scotland, said: “We have long wanted to provide a space which breaks down the barriers to entry into business for young people and provides them with an opportunity to work on their dreams to turn them into a reality.

“Now in our 30th anniversary year we have the opportunity to do just that, and we are extremely grateful to East Renfrewshire Council and our other partners for helping to make that happen.

Buccleuch Property delivers Washington sale

Buccleuch Property has sold its Velocity development in Washington to a client of abrdn for £16.17m. The 60,000 sq ft building, located in Washington, was delivered for DPD Group – the international parcel delivery service.

The project was undertaken in a joint venture with Argon Properties, the Newcastle-based property company, with the whole development from planning submission to building completion and subsequent sale being achieved in just 15 months.

Neil Finnie, director at Buccleuch Property said “The quality of the build along with the long term nature of the lease to the tenant meant that this product was extremely well received in the market. The sale continues our strong record of delivering investment grade product to the market.”

Louise Greenan, deputy fund manager at abrdn said “This is a high quality last mile delivery hub in a strategic location providing 25 years of income from DPD “

The project was delivered by Parkway Construction with Cushman & Wakefield, Naylors and Shoosmiths acting for Buccleuch Property and Argon in the sale. Henderson Herd and Charles Russell Speechlys acted for abrdn.

Eserv moves into new HQ

Eserv, the software company, has secured new office space for its headquarters on Queens Road, Aberdeen following a number of new contract wins.

Relocating from Carden Place, the firm has added 10 staff in the last six months, bringing their total head count to over 40 as it focuses on expansion into new markets including subsea, renewables and nuclear.

Eserv has developed a software solution that revolutionises how operators design, build and maintain complex industrial plants.