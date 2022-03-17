Workers resent new hires receiving more benefits

Resignation issues

New hires are being offered additional perks

Employers desperate to fill vacancies are creating resentment among their workers by offering exclusive perks and benefits to new recruits.

Close to half (45%) of employees quizzed by a human relations company said they had discovered that a new hire was getting paid more than them.

A similar proportion (44%) said their employer had advertised better benefits packages for new hires, which included benefits they did not receive.

The findings from the survey of 2,000 UK workers, and more than 1,000 HR directors, come amid rising numbers of workers quitting their jobs.

The top two reasons for resigning were finding out that new hires were receiving better benefits packages, and discovering a new hire was being paid more.

In the UK, job vacancies reached an all-time high of 1.25 million between October and December 2021; more than half a million more vacancies when compared with the same period in 2020.

With pressure firmly on businesses to recruit new talent, increasingly aggressive recruitment strategies may be on the horizon.

However, the survey’s findings suggest that a business’s focus on attracting new hires could come at the expense of their existing workforce.

Other reasons given by employees for quitting their jobs included being denied flexible hours to accommodate last minute commitments (such as doctor appointments and childcare duties) and being contacted by colleagues out of hours.