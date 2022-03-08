Women offered help to overcome business barriers

Workshop series

Lynne Cadenhead: too few women take action (pic: Terry Murden)

Women are being offered help to overcome barriers such as a lack of confidence and access to finance in order to grow their business or fulfil their dream of starting one.

Converge, the company creation and enterprise programme for the university sector, has launched a month-long series of workshops in partnership with Women’s Enterprise Scotland (WES).

The online events, starting next week, are specifically targeted at Scotland’s female entrepreneurs and would-be business leaders through a series of “informal conversations”.

Hosted by Lynne Cadenhead, chairman of WES, the series includes advice and support from some of Scotland’s successful female entrepreneurs such as Rebecca Pick of Pick Protection, Gillian Fleming of Mint Ventures, and Genevieve Patenaude, founder of Earth Blox.

Claudia Cavalluzzo, executive director at Converge, said: “At Converge, we strive to promote gender balance and to create an inclusive environment where everyone can feel supported and encouraged to embark on the entrepreneurial journey.

“Conversations for the Curious has been designed to lift the lid on the most common fears of female entrepreneurs – to encourage women to embrace the challenges of entrepreneurship.”

Ms Cadenhead added: “So many people dream about starting their own business or making their ideas a reality but too few take real action and do anything about it.

“The 2022 Rose Report has highlighted impressive growth in women entrepreneurs in recent years, but we know there are so many more great women innovators and entrepreneurs in Scotland. We hope this conversation series helps to seek out, inspire and support the next generation of brilliant Scottish entrepreneurs and innovators.”

To register for the free one-hour conversation sessions visit https://www.convergechallenge.com/workshops/