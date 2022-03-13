Update:

Wilkinson joins partnership at QMPF after strong year

| March 13, 2022

Andrew Wilkinson has joined the partnership at Edinburgh-based corporate finance adviser QMPF which enjoyed a strong 2021.

It advised on projects with a total value of more than £1 billion across student accommodation, build to rent, retirement living, energy and renewables, and the wider energy transition.

These projects included delivering finance and operating partners for more than 3,000 student bed spaces for the London School of Economics and the universities of Birmingham and Essex.

Mr Wilkinson, pictured, re-joined QMPF in 2018 from Macquarie Green Investment Group (GIG), previously the UK Green Investment Bank (GIB).

He joined Quayle Munro in 2008 from PricewaterhouseCoopers where he was a manager in its treasury risk sssurance services department.

Andrew Dougans, who has been with the business since joining as a graduate in 2013, has been promoted to director.

Clare Lacey, partner at QMPF said: “Andrew’s promotion to partner reflects his meaningful contributions to building the QMPF business and brand.”

