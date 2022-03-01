Whisky, salmon and cashmere urged to join Russia ban

SNP call

Salmon exporters and other Scottish industries are facing calls for a ban

All Scottish exporters are being urged to stop trading with Russia as the country’s invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate.

The SNP has called on industries such as whisky, salmon and cashmere producers to join the international community in sanctioning Russia.

Scottish companies would join other corporations such as Apple, Shell, BP, Centrica and Abrdn which have pulled funding out of Russia and firms with ties to the country.

SNP MSP Fiona Hyslop said: “Scotland can take a lead here by companies stopping Russia from importing their products – sending a clear message that Scotland completely condemns the actions of the Russian government and they will suffer consequences as a result.

“Some of Scotland’s most vital export industries have markets in Russia, but if they continue to allow exports then it will only further fund the Russian war machine that is bringing untold horror to the people of Ukraine.

“We have already seen severe sanctions on Russia from large corporations and Scottish business can play its part by also placing their own sanctions on the country by stopping doing business with Russia. A serious trade embargo should cover exports as well as imports.

“We all have a role to play, no matter how big or small, and Scottish exporters can hold back Scotland’s world-class produce to send a message that we stand in solidarity with Ukraine.”