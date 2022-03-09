Wester Distillery benefits from B2C pivot

Sales growth

Zander Macgregor: on track

Wester Distillery saw its annual turnover increase from £200,000 to £1 million driven by the business pivoting during the Covid-19 pandemic to focus on direct to consumer sales.

This change in direction is something the Glasgow rum distillery is looking to build on further this year, having already secured a customer base of 35,000 people across the UK last year alone.

With big aspirations, the distillery is aiming to at least double its customer numbers in the coming year, with a number of new products planned to further diversify its range.

It also has its sights on international markets, with conversations currently ongoing with stockists in Germany and France.

Co-founder Zander Macgregor said: “Over the past year we’ve focused on building our direct to consumer sales and with sales in the first two months of the year showing us as already being on track to hit our growth targets for this year.

“This year we have plans to bring even more limited-edition batches to our customers, allowing them the opportunity to try new flavour profiles and discover their perfect rum match. We have big ambitions for Wester Distillery and can’t wait to see what the rest of 2022 brings.”

The growth of Wester Distillery comes as rum continues to grow in popularity across the country. Figures from the Wine and Spirit Trade Association show that between April – June 2020 an extra 1.3 million bottles of rum were sold compared to the same time period the previous year.