Watt to face MSPs over bank chief’s resignation

Committee grilling

Willie Watt: faces MSPs (pic: Terry Murden)

MSPs will tomorrow question Willie Watt, chair of the Scottish National Investment bank, over the abrupt resignation of its chief executive.

Holyrood’s economy committee summoned Mr Watt following the sudden exit of Eilidh Mactaggart from the funding institution on 25 February.

The First Minister and Finance Secretary said contractual terms meant they were unable to explain the reasons for her departure less than two years into the job.

Ms Mactaggart, who did not have another job lined up, later issued a statement saying she quit the £235,000 a year post for “personal reasons”.

However, MSPs and other observers remain unsatisfied and Tory leader Douglas Ross said that because the bank was responsible for £2 billion of public money the public was owed a full explanation.