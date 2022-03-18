Water activities park plan for West Lothian

Quarry project

Wild Shore will provide a range of activities

Plans have been revealed to build an adventure waterpark in a former quarry and brickworks in West Lothian.

Wild Shore, which already operates in Dundee, Delamere, Liverpool and New Brighton, and involves those behind the Foxlake centre in East Lothian, has identified the site in Winchburgh, the new town currently under construction.

The project, in partnership with Winchburgh Developments, involves a seven-figure investment and will initially create up to 15 part-time and three full-time jobs.

The plans will be submitted to West Lothian Council with opening is scheduled for 2024.

John Hamilton, chief executive, Winchburgh Developments, commented: “This is a huge development for the area and will help put West Lothian on the map as one of the most exciting visitor destinations in Scotland.

“Wild Shore is a well-respected outdoor adventure company and have got an excellent track record of creating spaces that capture the imagination. We’re very pleased to have a partner like them on board to bring new life to the former quarry.”

Spanning 352 hectares, Winchburgh is one of the largest urban developments currently underway in the UK.

It will deliver at least 3,800 homes, new transport links, schools and outdoor spaces.