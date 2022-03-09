VectorCloud | Appointedd | Eco | AND Digital

Deals round-up

VectorCloud’s Kevin Mitchell with Terry Quinn of UKSE

An IT services business is embarking on a significant expansion after securing six-figure funding from UKSE.

VectorCloud, which specialises in managed IT services, used the investment to acquire the IT service division of another local business, substantially boosting its client base.

The company was established in 1997 and employs nine staff.

UKSE has a 10% equity stake in the business and in 2019 supported VectorCloud with funding to undertake a management buyout.

Kevin Mitchell, co-owner at VectorCloud, said: “With UKSE’s support, we have completed our first acquisition and are the strongest we have ever been.”

Terry Quinn, UKSE regional executive, said: “VectorCloud is an ambitious, well-managed business in a key sector for the Scottish economy.”

EV charging point launch

An electric car charge point developed in conjunction with a Scottish firm is now being offered to developers as part of the building process.

BriXcell is being launched in partnership with Annan-based solutions firm Eco Group, as part of its EcoGoZero range of products aimed at helping businesses, homeowners and the UK achieve net zero targets.

Eco has exclusive UK distribution of the product, which will lead its Eco V range of electric vehicle solutions.

The BriXcell construction pack is built into an external wall during the construction process, with the internal cabling contained within the infrastructure of the property.

Plans requiring new homes in England to have an electric car charging point were announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in November as part of efforts to help the UK reach net zero.

Appointedd books social media deal

Online booking and scheduling platform Appointedd has announced a tie-up with Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

The extension of the Appointedd online booking and scheduling service includes multi-language capability, is timezone responsive and fully scalable across multiple locations making it particularly beneficial for bigger brands.

Leah Hutcheon, founder and CEO Appointedd, said: “We are super excited about this new integration as it really is a game changer for consumers.”

AND Digital’s government deal

AND Digital has secured a long term engagement with the UK Cabinet Office to design and build a Grants Applicant Portal.

The deal will see AND Digital develop a single online access point for all available UK Government grant opportunities with the aim of improving accessibility, transparency and uptake across the civil sector organisation and small to medium-sized organisations.

Peter Dale, club executive at AND Digital’s Glasgow club, said: “It’s very clear that this project has the potential to fundamentally transform the user experience of citizens, businesses and charitable organisations alike.”

The project contract will run until March 2023