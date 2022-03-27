Ukraine impact on energy prices to force UK slowdown

EY Item Club

Energy prices are rising

Britain’s economic growth is expected to slow down as the Ukraine conflict raises the cost of energy and commodity prices.

EY Item Club’s interim forecast, to be published tomorrow, indicates that GDP will grow by 4.2% in 2022, down from the 4.9% forecast in the its Winter Forecast, just before Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

Growth of 1.9% is forecast in 2023, against the earlier prediction of 2.7%.

Rising prices energy and commodity prices will add to already significant UK inflation – now expected to peak at a 40-year high of 8.5% in April, up from the 7.2% peak predicted by the Winter Forecast.

The EY ITEM Club expects inflation to still be close to 6% by the end of 2022, and to not fall back in line with the Bank of England’s 2% target until late-2023.