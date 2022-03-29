UK ‘will import most oil and gas’ without investment

Stark warning

Oil and gas investment has been in decline

Britain will be forced to import almost all its gas and most of its oil from overseas suppliers unless billions of pounds are invested in new North Sea exploration and production facilities, according to a stark report from Offshore Energies UK.

In a clear warning to all political parties, the organisation said that without new investment, around 80% of UK gas supplies and more than 70% of oil will have to be sourced abroad by 2030.

Opposition to new oil exploration, such as the Cambo field west of Scotland, as part of the transition to clean energy, has dampened investment. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has shifted opinion on the UK’s energy needs and the UK government is considering up to 12 licences in the North Sea.

For the first time, gas supplied to the UK from Norway now exceeds the amount provided by UK suppliers whose output fell sharply along with oil production last year.

OEUK’s 2022 Business Outlook forecasts a 15% per year decline in production – much faster than the predicted reduction in demand.

Offshore wind, whose expansion has been a major success for the industry, is still too small to be able to replace the declines in oil and gas output from the North Sea, it states.