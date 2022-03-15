UK bans luxury exports to Russia and hikes import duty

Ukraine conflict

Luxury vehicles and Russian vodka are among the goods affected by sanctions

A ban on exports of luxury goods to Russia and a huge hike in tariffs on goods coming in from the war-mongering country are the latest economic sanctions imposed by the UK government.

Top-end vehicles, high-end fashion and works of art will no longer be exported to Russia while a 35 percentage point hike on current import rates will hit £900m worth of key products such as Russian vodka, metals and fertilisers.

Several big Western brands have already pulled or suspended operations in Russia, including British carmakers Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin, and luxury fashion label Burberry.

The latest measures are designed to cause maximum harm to Vladimir Putin’s war machine while minimising the impact on UK businesses as G7 leaders step up their attempts to weaken the Russian economy.

The export ban will come into force shortly and will make sure oligarchs and other members of the elite, who have grown rich under President Putin’s reign and support his illegal invasion, are deprived of access to luxury goods.

Denying Russia access to Most Favoured Nation tariff treatment for key imports and applying additional tariffs will restrict Russian exports to the UK.

The UK is working with its international partners and is supporting the World Trade Organisation to prevent those who fail to respect the rules-based international order from reaping its benefits.