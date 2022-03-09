Two partner promotions at Jones Whyte

Law

Nick Hay and Ross Anderson

Law firm Jones Whyte has promoted Nick Hay and Ross Anderson to the position of partner.

One of the firm’s longest-serving employees, Mr Hay joined as a trainee in 2014, shortly after the firm’s inception. He qualified in 2016 and became an associate four years later. He is a member of the property & conveyancing team

Mr Anderson joined the firm in April 2021 following the administration of McClure Solicitors, having worked there for seven years and progressing to associate. He is dual qualified as a solicitor in Scottish and English Trust Law.

Ross Jones, joint managing partner, said: “It is hugely rewarding and incredibly important to see our team continuing to develop and progress.

“As a relatively young firm, we place great emphasis on giving our team’s real accountability along with continued training and development, equipping us to succeed and win for our clients.”

The firm has grown from a small start up to a multi service law firm with a 200-strong team.