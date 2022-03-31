US firm acquires recruitment tech outfit Candidate.ID

Software deal

Adam Gordon: shared vision

Candidate.ID, the the Scottish recruitment technology specialist, has been acquired by New Jersey company iCIMS.

Adam Gordon and Scot McRae set up Candidate.ID in 2016 and have been backed by Blackfinch Ventures, Crowdcube and several leading industry experts.

The company’s technology enables recruiting teams to target the most engaged candidates with lead scoring and automated marketing campaigns.

Mr Gordon, CEO at Candidate.ID, said: “With iCIMS, our shared vision will enable us to accelerate the adoption of marketing automation technology, for the benefit of recruiters, candidates and hiring managers around the world.”

Madeline Laurano, founder, Aptitude Research, said: “Candidate.ID is one of the most exciting companies in talent acquisition – they’re leading the way in marketing automation and CRM.

“To add this functionality to the iCIMS Talent Cloud is really powerful, and iCIMS is now equipped to lead the market through the next generation of recruitment marketing.”