T&A to redevelop city offices | Candleriggs under way

Property round-up

150 St Vincent St will be redeveloped

Construction and property consultancy Thomas & Adamson has been appointed by Clearbell Property Partners IV, a fund managed by Clearbell Capital, to provide cost management services on 150 St Vincent Street – with plans to create the city’s first BREEAM outstanding office.

The development will see the regeneration and extension of the existing 1970s office located within the heart of Glasgow’s central business district.

With circa 69,000 sq ft of prime office space over seven floors, planning permission is being sought to create 152,000 sq ft Grade A office accommodation over 10 storeys. Plans include a new basement amenity facility offering a fitted gym and yoga studio, high quality changing facilities, cycle storage and electric vehicle charging points.

Work will begin in January 2023, and will include full back to frame refurbishment, a rear extension, four additional floors and new roof terrace. The building will be refurbished to a high standard throughout working towards the highest sustainability standards to create an operationally carbon neutral building and Glasgow’s first BREEAM outstanding office. Completion is expected in 2025.

Work starts on Candleriggs scheme

Candleriggs scheme will fill gap site

Work is under way on one of Scotland’s biggest construction projects that promises to deliver a “once-in-a-generation” redevelopment of Candleriggs Quarter in Glasgow’s historic Merchant City district.

GRAHAM has been appointed by Drum Property Group and Stamford Property Investments as one of the contractors for the £300m phased regeneration scheme which combines residential accommodation, offices, hotels, restaurants and local amenities, together with landscaping, walkways and a new public square.

The centrepiece of the 3.6 acre development is a 17-storey structure that will accommodate 346 Build To Rent (BTR) residential units, including six duplex penthouse apartments.

The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2024.