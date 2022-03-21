Systems integrator Ping acquired by Sword Group

IT deal

Offices at Strathclyde Business Park

Sword Group, the Luxembourg-based digital transformation company, has acquired Glasgow-headquartered systems integrator Ping Network Solutions.

Sword UK employs 430 staff and 100+ contractors mainly in Scotland, London, Houston, and Rijswijk.

In a statement issued early today, Dave Bruce, CEO of Sword UK, whose parent group is quoted in Euronext Paris, said: “This deal will allow us to deliver a more complete range of solutions to our customers. The Ping team has an exceptional level of skill and domain experience and is focused on delivering quality solutions – they will be a great fit within Sword.”

Terry Neill, business unit director of Ping, based at Strathclyde Business Park, said: “Ping has a long-standing working relationship with Sword in the UK and is very excited to be joining the Sword Group. Our experience in delivering network and security solutions will complement Sword’s current service offerings.”

Ping forecasts a revenue of about €13m for 2022.

Consolidation of the company in the group’s accounts took place this month.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.