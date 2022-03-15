Swede dreams as Stenson named European captain

2023 Ryder Cup in Italy

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter

Honour: Henrik Stenson (pic: SNS Group)

Henrik Stenson has been named as the European Ryder Cup captain for 2023 in Italy.

The 45-year-old Swede succeeds Padraig Harrington whose team suffered a record-breaking 19-9 loss at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, last year.

Next year’s contest will be played at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on the outskirts of Rome, with Stenson having been preferred to Englishman Luke Donald to lead the team into battle.

“I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be the European Ryder Cup captain – it is a huge honour and I was humbled to get the call confirming the news,” said Stenson, who has won the Ryder Cup three times as a player.

“I would like to thank the selection panel for believing in me and will say to them, and every European golf fan, that I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned in the quest to get the Ryder Cup back in European hands.

“The Ryder Cup is golf, and sport, at its very best. I got goosebumps every time I pulled on a European shirt as a player and that will be magnified in the role of captain.

“While it is great for me personally, it is also great for my country and all the players from Sweden who have played for Europe with such distinction since Joakim Haeggman became the first in 1993.

“When I started out as a professional golfer, it was beyond my wildest dreams that, one day, I would follow in the footsteps of legends of the game such as Seve and be the European Ryder Cup captain. But today proves that, sometimes, dreams do come true.”

Stenson was selected as Europe’s captain by a five-man selection panel comprising of the three most recent captains – Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clarke – as well as chief executive of the European Tour group, Keith Pelley, and DP World Tour Committee chairman David Howell.

Europe have not lost a home Ryder Cup since the USA triumphed at The Belfry in 1993.

The USA will be captained by two-time major winner Zach Johnson.