Spring Statement
Sunak unveils tax cuts in cost of living pledge
Basic rate income tax will be cut from 20p to 19p in the pound by the end of the parliament, the Chancellor announced today as he hailed a package of reforms to ease the cost of living.
Rishi Sunak also helped workers by raising the threshold on national insurance by £3,000 to align with the income tax personal allowance.
Delivering his Spring Statement, he said: “From this July, people will be able to earn £12,570 a year without paying a single penny of income tax or National Insurance.
He described this as “the largest increase in a basic rate threshold ever, and the largest single personal tax cut in a decade.”
He rejected calls to drop plans to raise national insurance contributions from next month by 1.25%, stating that the levy will provide vital and immediate funding for NHS and social care.
However, 70% of workers who pay NICs will pay less, even after accounting for the levy. Of those who benefit from the threshold increase, 2.2 million people will be taken out of paying NICs altogether.
The £5 billion income tax cut for workers, pensioners and savers from 2024 – which has to be confirmed or rejected by the Scottish Government – will be worth £175 on average for 30 million people and will be the first cut to the basic rate in 16 years.
Income tax rates are devolved in Scotland but, as set out in the agreed Fiscal Framework, the Scottish Government’s funding is automatically increased as a result of this tax cut in order to benefit people in Scotland. This is initially worth £350 million in 2024-25.
Mr Sunak made no reference to calls for a windfall tax on oil and gas company profits. He said he wants to encourage training, investment and innovating and will reform the tax credits firms spend on research and development.
Taxes will be cut on business investment, with details to be set out at the Budget in the autumn. Small firms will benefit from a £1,000 increase in the Employment Allowance to £5,000.
As a result, 50,000 of these businesses will be taken out of paying NICs and the Health and Social Care Levy, taking the total number of firms not paying NICs and the Levy to 670,000.
Ahead of the end of the super-deduction next March, the government will work with businesses and other stakeholders to consider cuts and reforms to best support future investment.
Mr Sunak confirmed a 5p per litre cut in fuel duty while taxes will be cut on business investment, with details to be set out at the Budget in the autumn. Small firms will benefit from a increase of £5,000 in the Employment Allowance.
The RAC said the fuel duty cut will wipe £3.30 off the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car.
Households installing solar panels or heat pumps will see VAT on energy saving materials cut from 5% to zero for five years. Mr Sunak said these measures equated to a tax saving of roughly £1,000 and a saving of approximately £300 on energy bills.
The Chancellor announced that he will cut business rates for businesses in the English hospitality, leisure and retail sectors by 50% next month – the biggest cut to business rates outside of coronavirus and worth £1.7bn.
This mean a saving of £5,200 for the average pub, with a rateable value of £21,000; the average convenience store, with a rateable value of £28,500, will save £7,000; and the average cinema, with a rateable value of £95,500, will save £24,000.
The devolved administrations will be pressed to follow suit.
Political reaction
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves called Rishi Sunak’s tax cutting claims “increasingly incredible”.
She said: “He seems to have taken inspiration from Alice in Wonderland. Or Alice in Sunakland.
“Sunak is giving people £200, but asking for it all back. He says he believes in lower taxes, but taxes are going up.
“Alice would ask, do lower taxes mean higher taxes? It is like Alice in Wonderland: ‘When I use the word, it means just what I choose it to be.’
“Sunak is living in a different reality.”
Ms Reeves criticised the chancellor for “continuing to defend” the “record profits” of oil and gas producers.
“Even they themselves have more money than they know what to do with,” she said. “And it is British people who are paying out”.
Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Christine Jardine said: “Rishi Sunak has failed to introduce a windfall tax on the super profits of oil and gas producers, which could have raised billions to help people with their energy bills. And he has refused to bring in an emergency cut to VAT, as Liberal Democrats have called for, which would put £600 back into the pockets of the average family.”
Business reaction
On the NI threshold: Hargreaves Lansdown senior pensions and retirement analyst Helen Morrissey said: “By lifting the threshold, care must be taken that workers earning less than £12,570 per year do not lose access to vital National Insurance credits for state pension.
“The state pension forms the backbone of most people’s retirement and therefore, they should ensure they do not incur gaps unnecessarily, that mean they end up with less in retirement.”
On fiscal targets: Stephen Millard, deputy director at the National Institute Of Economic And Social Research, said: “Increasing tax receipts in the months leading up to the Spring Statement enabled the Chancellor to cut fuel duty and increase support for households while still keeping to his fiscal targets.
“But, higher inflation, rising interest rates and lower growth could soon lead to a need to either abandon the targets or raise taxes going into the next election.”