Sunak unveils tax cuts in cost of living pledge

Spring Statement

Rishi Sunak: cutting taxes

Basic rate income tax will be cut from 20p to 19p in the pound by the end of the parliament, the Chancellor announced today as he hailed a package of reforms to ease the cost of living.

Rishi Sunak also helped workers by raising the threshold on national insurance by £3,000 to align with the income tax personal allowance.

Delivering his Spring Statement, he said: “From this July, people will be able to earn £12,570 a year without paying a single penny of income tax or National Insurance.

He described this as “the largest increase in a basic rate threshold ever, and the largest single personal tax cut in a decade.”

He rejected calls to drop plans to raise national insurance contributions from next month by 1.25%, stating that the levy will provide vital and immediate funding for NHS and social care.

However, 70% of workers who pay NICs will pay less, even after accounting for the levy. Of those who benefit from the threshold increase, 2.2 million people will be taken out of paying NICs altogether.

The £5 billion income tax cut for workers, pensioners and savers from 2024 – which has to be confirmed or rejected by the Scottish Government – will be worth £175 on average for 30 million people and will be the first cut to the basic rate in 16 years.

Income tax rates are devolved in Scotland but, as set out in the agreed Fiscal Framework, the Scottish Government’s funding is automatically increased as a result of this tax cut in order to benefit people in Scotland. This is initially worth £350 million in 2024-25.

Mr Sunak made no reference to calls for a windfall tax on oil and gas company profits. He said he wants to encourage training, investment and innovating and will reform the tax credits firms spend on research and development.

Taxes will be cut on business investment, with details to be set out at the Budget in the autumn. Small firms will benefit from a £1,000 increase in the Employment Allowance to £5,000.

As a result, 50,000 of these businesses will be taken out of paying NICs and the Health and Social Care Levy, taking the total number of firms not paying NICs and the Levy to 670,000.

Ahead of the end of the super-deduction next March, the government will work with businesses and other stakeholders to consider cuts and reforms to best support future investment.

Mr Sunak confirmed a 5p per litre cut in fuel duty while taxes will be cut on business investment, with details to be set out at the Budget in the autumn.