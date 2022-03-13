Sturgeon to ‘fast track’ refugees as firms offer help

Ukraine crisis

Nicola Sturgeon wants to be a super sponsor (pic: Terry Murden)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is proposing a scheme to help “fast track” thousands of Ukrainian refugees trying to enter the UK.

Ms Sturgeon and her Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford want to become “super sponsors” to enable their governments to provide temporary accommodation.

They believe this will speed up the requirement laid down by the UK government for all those arriving to be matched with a sponsor. Westminster will this week launch a scheme whereby householders will be paid £350 a month to provide a room for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to offer safety to Ukrainians, including those with no family ties to the UK.

Sponsors will be asked to provide a home or spare room rent-free for a minimum of six months in what is thought to be one of the first schemes in the world to pay people to host refugees. The Ukrainians will be granted three years’ leave to remain. They will have the right to work and access to most benefits and all public services.

But Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford fear the scheme will be hampered by bureaucratic delays. By acting as super sponsors, the Scottish and Welsh government say they can find accommodation quickly while working with local partners to provide longer term accommodation.

The joint move by the Edinburgh and Cardiff governments coincides with talks between British businesses and Downing Street about arranging jobs and accommodation for thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

In a letter to Levelling Up minister Michael Gove Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford make it clear that no cap will be set by Scotland and Wales on the numbers of refugees they will welcome.

As an immediate commitment Scotland has offered to support 3,000 refugees in the initial wave, in line with the numbers that were resettled under the Syrian scheme.

Overall, the Scottish Government is committed to welcoming at least a proportionate share of the total number who come to the UK. The letter says it is essential all arrivals have access to public funds including welfare benefits, and are exempted from the Habitual Residence Test for accessing these.

In addition, the First Ministers’ letter calls for urgent clarity on funding arrangements to support local government and suggests a per head funding arrangement similar to the Syrian and Afghanistan schemes to support resettlement and integration costs.