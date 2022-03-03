Startups prepare to pitch ideas to investors

Two events

Delivery: the Bayes Centre

Two events taking place next month will enable Edinburgh University supported startups pitch their companies to an audience of investors, grant funding bodies and fellow entrepreneurs.

The AI Accelerator Showcase and Venture Builder Incubator Demo Day take place in Edinburgh on 17 and 25 March respectively marking two of the first major face to face eco-system events to be held since the outbreak of Covid-19 two years ago.

These events are part of the Data Driven Entrepreneurship programme and are delivered by the University of Edinburgh’s innovation hub for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, the Bayes Centre. Both events will also offer a virtual facility for those wishing to attend online.

The AI Accelerator Showcase features 12 disruptive and transformative AI-driven companies which were accepted into the six-month programme last September.

Those taking part include Edinburgh cancer research and treatment business Carcinotech; Indigo.AI, a Milan-based conversational AI platform being supported by the University as it aims to set up a new premises in Scotland; and a Glasgow-based platform which transforms the sourcing and on-boarding of tech talent in the gig economy.

The Venture Builder Incubator will showcase 20 IP-focused, early-stage companies. As part of the partnership with Cancer Research UK, eight of these ventures are specifically looking at innovative forms of cancer research and treatment focusing on early diagnoses, therapeutics and drug discovery.

Venture Builder Incubator cohorts also include companies focused on addressing some of the world’s major challenges including the climate emergency, well-being, children’s mental health, and financial security.

The programme, which includes PhD students and post doctorates from University of Edinburgh or Heriot-Watt University, is designed to help fledgling entrepreneurs build their skills and take their businesses to the next level.

Each venture is provided with £2K and support through a series of workshops, networking events, mentoring, peer to peer learnings and access to the University of Edinburgh’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and its data expertise.