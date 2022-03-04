Staff take ownership of Alan Steel Asset Management

Founder's wishes

Alan Steel: died last year

Alan Steel Asset Management has become employee owned in accordance with the wishes of its late founder.

Mr Steel and the board rebuffed a number of approaches over the years for the Linlithgow-based wealth management business and decided a few months before his death to opt for employee ownership.

The deal was completed at the end of January with the majority of the shares now held in a trust. Steve Forbes, managing director, Frances Steel and Steve Wilson will continue to run the company.

Mr Steel, who launched the business 47 years ago, died in Forth Valley Hospital last September after a month-long battle with Covid-19.

In a letter to clients, who include the former international footballer Gordon Strachan and the golfer Stephen Gallacher, Mr Forbes said every approach for the business had been disregarded “as we quickly recognised that whoever acquired us would alter the company’s DNA.

“As a result, led by Alan, the board decided early last year that the best way to protect the future of the company and everyone concerned was to make ASAM an employee owned company.”

He added: “We do, of course, reflect on the sad fact that Alan is not around to see his wishes completed, but take comfort in the knowledge that in his last few weeks it was a comfort to him to know that not only would his legacy remain intact, but the ability to help the local community, always a key part of the business, would continue for many more years to come.”