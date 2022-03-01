Update:

Spencer makes switch to new role at Esson & Aberdein

| March 1, 2022
Fallon Spencer: newly-created role

Legal services company Esson & Aberdein has appointed Fallon Spencer to the newly-created role of head of corporate property services. 

Ms Spencer, who was a partner and head of specialised lending at McVey Murricane, will lead expansion of the brand.

An immediate priority will be to build a team with expertise across a range of services including developer finance, equity release – as well as offering a service for larger landlords.  

She will work from the new Glasgow office and also become a key member of Esson & Aberdein’s lender services division, led by Joe Bowie.

Ms Spencer’s appointment sees Esson & Aberdein continue to widen its offering nationally and through the introduction of the first of a number of planned corporate legal services.

It is also part of a careful strategy which will see Esson & Aberdein assume elements of business previously conducted by its sister company, Alston Law in Glasgow.

