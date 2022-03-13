Soaring fuel prices prompt new call for tax rethink

Cost of living

Petrol and diesel prices have soared in recent days (pic: Terry Murden)

Labour is again calling on the Treasury to scrap its National Insurance tax hike and impose a one-off windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies to help those dealing with a cost of living crisis.

New analysis by Labour has revealed that the average family is facing an annual rise of £386 on the cost of petrol alone. The price of petrol in Edinburgh at the weekend touched 164p a litre and diesel 176p.

The figures come as oil and gas producers, including Shell and BP, took in billions in soaring profits, with Shell hailing a “momentous year”.

Petrol prices have rocketed in recent days as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the market.

Labour says its plans would put £600 back in the pockets of families struggling to pay bills, partly by taxing the energy firms – despite the industry again producing figures showing that higher taxes would reduce investment in renewable energy.

Louise Haigh, Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary, said: “The Conservatives could help working people being hit hard by soaring prices – instead they’ve rejected the choice of a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas producers raking in billions.

“And to add insult to injury, within weeks they want to clobber families with a huge tax hike.