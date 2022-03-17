Senior hires ‘significantly strengthen’ ICL

Drug development

Robert Boyd and Dawn Firmin

Drugs company ILC Therapeutics (ILC), has appointed two senior figures who will play a critical role in its next stage of growth.

Robert Boyd becomes vice president of product development and Dawn Firmin is hired as head of technical operations.

Dr Boyd, who was previously the senior director of preclinical and project management at MiroBio, while Dr Firmin was head of clinical operations and regulatory affairs for biopharmaceutical company EnteroBiotix.

ILC said these appointments will “significantly strengthen” its capabilities across research, product development and clinical trials.

They follow its £3.5 million pre-IPO fund raise towards the end of last year.