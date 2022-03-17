Update:

Drug development

Senior hires ‘significantly strengthen’ ICL

| March 17, 2022
Robert Boyd and Dawn Firmin

Drugs company ILC Therapeutics (ILC), has appointed two senior figures who will play a critical role in its next stage of growth.

Robert Boyd becomes vice president of product development and Dawn Firmin is hired as head of technical operations.

Dr Boyd, who was previously the senior director of preclinical and project management at MiroBio, while Dr Firmin was head of clinical operations and regulatory affairs for biopharmaceutical company EnteroBiotix.

ILC said these appointments will “significantly strengthen” its capabilities across research, product development and clinical trials.

They follow its £3.5 million pre-IPO fund raise towards the end of last year.

Appointments, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Miller-Mathieson-and-Janey-Douglas

CBRE leadership changes | green role for Douglas

Real estate advisor CBRE has announced a restructure of its leadership team in Scotland following aRead More

Richard Gray

Gray leaves Scotgold as board hires CFO

Former Scotgold Resources CEO Richard Gray, who led the development of the gold mine nearRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.