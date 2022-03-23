Scots face highest income tax bills in UK

Spring Statement

Rishi Sunak: cutting income tax

Most workers in Scotland face paying more income tax than those in the rest of the UK unless the Scottish Government follows the Chancellor’s lead and scales back various rates from 2024.

Rishi Sunak announced in his Spring Statement that the basic rate of income tax will be cut from 20p to 19p in the pound by the end of the parliament.

He also raised the threshold on national insurance by £3,000 from July to align with the income tax personal allowance.

The £5 billion income tax cut for workers, pensioners and savers from 2024 will be worth £175 on average for 30 million people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and will be the first cut to the basic rate in 16 years.

Income tax rates are devolved in Scotland but, as set out in the Fiscal Framework, the Scottish Government’s funding is automatically increased as a result of this tax cut in order to benefit people in Scotland. This is initially worth £350 million in 2024-25.

However, it will be a political decision for the Scottish Government whether to cut rates.

Steven Cameron, pensions director at Aegon said: “Scottish taxpayers pay different tax rates on different bands of earnings compared to the rest of the UK, as the Scottish Government has chosen to use this devolved power.

“From 2024 these disparities could widen even further when the basic rate on income tax falls from 20% to 19% for the rest of the UK.

“Unless the Scottish Government follows the UK’s Government’s lead and scales back various rates, from 2024 everyone in Scotland earning above £14,732 will be paying more income tax than those resident in the rest of the UK.”

Daniel Hough, financial planner at Brewin Dolphin, also noted the growing income tax disparity north and south of the border: “The introduction of a 19% basic tax rate in the rest of the UK before the end of this parliament could mean more people in Scotland paying more tax than their equivalents elsewhere in the country. In fact, below average earners in Scotland will be worse off,” he said.

“This could put pressure on the Scottish Government to reassess the current 19%, 20%, and 21% bands north of the border and bring them more in line with the rest of the UK.

The Chartered Institute of Taxation said further divergence would result in no Scottish taxpayers paying less income tax than their counterparts in the rest of the UK.

It points out that the SNP’s election manifesto in May last year pledged to freeze rates and bands of income tax for the duration of the 2021-26 Scottish Parliament.

NI threshold raised

Following his decision to raise the national insurance threshold, Mr Sunak said: “From this July, people will be able to earn £12,570 a year without paying a single penny of income tax or National Insurance.

He described this as “the largest increase in a basic rate threshold ever, and the largest single personal tax cut in a decade.”

He rejected calls to drop plans to raise national insurance contributions from next month by 1.25%, stating that the levy will provide vital and immediate funding for NHS and social care.

However, 70% of workers who pay NICs will pay less, even after accounting for the levy. Of those who benefit from the threshold increase, 2.2 million people will be taken out of paying NICs altogether.

It means people earning up to about £34,000 a year will be better off. Someone earning £20,000 will pay about £180 less National Insurance this year than last year, while someone earning £50,000 will be paying about £200 more.

Business taxes

Mr Sunak made no reference to calls for a windfall tax on oil and gas company profits. He said he wants to encourage training, investment and innovating and will reform the tax credits firms spend on research and development.

Taxes will be cut on business investment, with details to be set out at the Budget in the autumn. Small firms will benefit from a £1,000 increase in the Employment Allowance to £5,000.

As a result, 50,000 of these businesses will be taken out of paying NICs and the Health and Social Care Levy, taking the total number of firms not paying NICs and the Levy to 670,000.

Ahead of the end of the super-deduction next March, the government will work with businesses and other stakeholders to consider cuts and reforms to best support future investment.