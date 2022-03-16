Scots app acquires Dame Kelly’s wellbeing platform

Fitness deal

Dame Kelly Holmes: business sold

A Scottish wellness app has acquired the holistic employee wellbeing platform Elf at Work, set up British Olympic Gold medal winner Dame Kelly Holmes.

It will be merged with Glasgow-headquartered Truconnect by TV.Fit’s existing offering to support the physical and mental wellbeing of employees.

An estimated one in 6.8 employees will experience a mental health illness relating to stress at any one time, while research by Vitality found it cost British businesses and the economy more than £90 billion in 2019.

Dame Kelly said: “Supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of individuals will build strong and motivated communities within the workplace, promoting cohesion and productivity.”

David Weir, Truconnect by TV.Fit founder and CEO, explains: “It is an honour and a privilege to be working with Dame Kelly.

“This integration is an exciting moment in our journey, which I know will revolutionise the physical and mental wellbeing of employees and businesses as what is now a complete wellbeing solution.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.