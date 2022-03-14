Scotland face Poland in fundraising friendly

Ukraine aid

Scotland and Poland are to meet in a fundraising friendly at Hampden Park later this month in aid of UNICEF’s humanitarian response in Ukraine.

The match was arranged for the evening of Thursday, 24 March following FIFA’s decision to postpone the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict, and the cancellation of Poland’s scheduled tie with Russia.

The UNICEF emergency appeal raises essential funds to support families and their children within Ukraine, and those who have been displaced to neighbouring countries, but ensuring child health and protection services are sustained and families have clean water and nutritious food.

For every ticket sold, £10 will be donated to UNICEF UK’s emergency appeal for Ukraine, and supporters will have the opportunity to make an additional donation if they wish during the ticket purchase process.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson said: “As a father, the images of children in Ukraine have been heart-breaking to watch.

“We send our love and prayers to our fellow participants across Ukraine’s football community and hope that the money raised by this match will help the tremendous efforts already made by UNICEF in Ukraine and in helping the refugee situation.”

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell: “It goes without saying that our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine. All football-related matters pale into insignificance next to what the people of that country are experiencing.

“Along with the counterparts at the Polish FA, we hope to use this friendly international as our chance to show solidarity with a country and its people, while raising as much money to help them as we can in the process.”

Head coach Steve Clarke added: “I know that the Scotland supporters and the players will rally to show that the power of football can have a positive impact even during such desperate situations as the one faced in Ukraine at present.”

Jon Sparkes, chief executive at the UK Committee for UNICEF said: “The escalating conflict in Ukraine continues to pose an immediate threat to the lives and wellbeing of the country’s 7.5 million children.

“The situation is deteriorating, with more families every day forced to leave their homes in search of safety. That is why we are intensifying our action on the ground.

“Being involved in this fundraising friendly allows us to continue our aid for those that need it most. In practical terms this means providing children and their families with access to clean water and nutritious food and making sure that child health and protection services are sustained.”