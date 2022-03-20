Savills expands residential sales team

Property agent

Laura Mathieson and Tom Edwards

Savills has further expanded its Edinburgh residential sales team with the appointment of two associate directors during a period of high activity in the city.

Laura Mathieson joins after five years working in the prime Edinburgh market with Rettie & Co. Tom Edwards previously worked with Coulters and latterly Strutt & Parker.

According to latest research, well-priced properties are selling almost as quickly as they become available in the most sought-after areas.

As a result of competitive bidding and strong premiums, prime Edinburgh town values are 8.6% higher than a year ago, the highest annual growth figure since 2007, according to Savills index.

Ben Fox, Savills head of residential in Edinburgh said: “Activity in the city and its suburbs is intensifying, as office workers progressively return.

“Our survey of buyers and sellers reveals more commitment to move at some point during the next 18 months or so, and there will continue to be a strong core of unsatisfied demand.

“We’re seeing fierce competition for properties of all types but particularly larger homes and those with access to outdoor space. The ongoing supply/demand imbalance underpins our forecast of 4% annual growth in prime and mainstream Scottish values next year.”