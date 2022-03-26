Safety fears raised as P&O ferry impounded

Vessel 'unfit'

Impounded: European Causeway

Unions have raised concerns over safety after a P&O Ferries vessel serving the route between Scotland and Northern Ireland was impounded in port because it was “unfit to sail”.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed the European Causeway had been held in Larne because of “failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training”.

It comes just days after P&O Ferries sacked 800 staff without notice and hired agency crew on lower wages.

The firm said there were no passengers on board the European Causeway when it was held in Northern Ireland and it would make the changes needed to return the ship to service.

MCA said the vessel would remain under detention until all issues were resolved by P&O Ferries.

However, unions have raised fears over a lack of training of new crew.

The general secretary of the RMT union, Mick Lynch, said that the seizing of the ferry suggested the firm was not “fit and proper to run a safe service after the jobs massacre”.

He called for the sacked crews to be reinstated “to get these crucial ferry routes back running safely”.

Maritime trade union Nautilus International said the importance of a well-trained crew “cannot be overstated”.

General secretary Mark Dickinson said this was “even more the case” for an operator like P&O Ferries, which carries up to 2,000 passengers a day and follows extremely tight schedules along one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.