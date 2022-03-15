Russian TV protestor escapes severe penalty

Fine for editor

Millions have seen the protest on Russian TV

A television editor who staged an audacious on-screen anti-war protest during Russia’s most popular news bulletin has escaped severe punishment.

Marina Ovsyannikova interrupted the news show live on air by waving a placard denouncing the war behind newsreader Ekaterina Andreeva.

Ms Ovsyannikova was arrested shortly after her stunt and was held for over 12 hours in an undisclosed location amid fears for her safety and concern that she could have been handed a long jail term.

The authoritarian regime has brought in a new law which punishes “public dissemination of false information” about the invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the protest as ‘hooliganism’.

However, in a surprise move, she was granted legal counsel and later given a 30,000 rouble fine – equating to just £210.