Roslin makes move into eco-friendly dog food

Stem cell tech

Ernst van Orsouw: promising market

Food biotechnology business, Roslin Technologies, is extending its animal stem-cell technology to launch of a new range of eco-friendly dog food.

The company, which already supports laboratory-grown meat products such as sausages, burgers and chicken nuggets, has launched the joint venture with agriculture investor Agronomics.

The joint venture will develop a range of healthy eco-friendly pet food products made using cultivated meat.

Meat provides essential nutrients for companion animals, however, when produced from livestock or fish, it is a major driver of climate change and often results in the overexploitation of natural resources.

Food for companion animals accounts for almost a quarter of meat produced in the US, and in the US alone it is estimated dog and cat food is responsible for 65 million tons of CO2-equivalent methane and nitrous oxide.

The new venture, Good Dog Food, believes that many pet owners are looking for more sustainable alternatives and cultivated meat can provide a healthy, ethical, and sustainable source of meat for their pet’s food.

Cultivated meat is grown from cells without the need to raise and slaughter animals and has the potential to have a significantly lower environmental impact.

Roslin Technologies’ relationship with the University of Edinburgh provides the venture with access to leading animal science and world-class research facilities and capabilities.