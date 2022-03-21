Stem cell tech
Roslin makes move into eco-friendly dog food
Food biotechnology business, Roslin Technologies, is extending its animal stem-cell technology to launch of a new range of eco-friendly dog food.
The company, which already supports laboratory-grown meat products such as sausages, burgers and chicken nuggets, has launched the joint venture with agriculture investor Agronomics.
The joint venture will develop a range of healthy eco-friendly pet food products made using cultivated meat.
Meat provides essential nutrients for companion animals, however, when produced from livestock or fish, it is a major driver of climate change and often results in the overexploitation of natural resources.
Food for companion animals accounts for almost a quarter of meat produced in the US, and in the US alone it is estimated dog and cat food is responsible for 65 million tons of CO2-equivalent methane and nitrous oxide.
The new venture, Good Dog Food, believes that many pet owners are looking for more sustainable alternatives and cultivated meat can provide a healthy, ethical, and sustainable source of meat for their pet’s food.
Cultivated meat is grown from cells without the need to raise and slaughter animals and has the potential to have a significantly lower environmental impact.
Roslin Technologies’ relationship with the University of Edinburgh provides the venture with access to leading animal science and world-class research facilities and capabilities.
Led by CEO, Owen Ensor, Good Dog Food will focus on the development, registration, and product launch of healthy, eco-friendly cultivated meat pet food products.
Ernst van Orsouw, Roslin Technologies’ CEO, said: “We’re really excited to back a new British start-up in a hugely promising market, and also extend the reach of our technology.
“This venture will help our planet lower its carbon emissions, and will provide pet owners with a sustainable, healthy, and high-quality alternative to meat from livestock.
“Whether it’s high-end steaks or burgers for humans or meat-based food for our favourite pets, our mission is to help reorientate our food system towards alternative proteins such as cultivated meat and make a positive impact on the environment.”