Record year for Phoenix | Craneware doubles revenue

8.30am: Market flat

The FTSE 100 was trading broadly flat in the first half hour at 7,156.42 (up 0.78 points).

8.15am: Menzies contracts

Menzies Aviation, the global aviation logistics specialist, has renewed and won several key contracts with airlines across Australia and New Zealand including China Airlines, Fiji Airways, Virgin Australia, Thai Airways and Air Calin.

Alistair Reid, Executive Vice President – Oceania & South East Asia, said: “It is fantastic to see the momentum we have achieved across Australia and New Zealand with this series of key contract wins and renewals.”

7am: Phoenix

Long term savings group Phoenix posted record figures including its highest ever cash generation of £1.717 billion in 2021 (2020: £1.713bn), exceeding its £1.5bn-to-£1.6bn target range for the year.

Operating profit increased to £1.23 billion in 2021 (2020: £1.12bn).

The board is recommending a 2021 final dividend of 24.8p per share, which includes its first ever organic dividend increase of 3% (2021 total dividend: 48.9p per share).

Assets under administration increased to £310bn as at 31 December 2021 (2020: £307bn).

The company said it is preparing to fully leverage the Standard Life brand to accelerate growth.

CEO, Andy Briggs said: “It has been an outstanding year for Phoenix, with a record set of financial results and significant strategic progress made as we fully embraced our purpose.

“2021 marked a pivotal moment for Phoenix, with £1.2 billion of new business from our Open business more than offsetting the run-off of our Heritage business for the first time.

“This demonstrates that Phoenix is a growing, sustainable business, and enabled the Board to recommend our first ever organic dividend increase of 3%. Phoenix has also today announced a new dividend policy which sets out our intention to pay a dividend that is sustainable and grows over time.”

7am: Craneware

Healthcare billing company Craneware said revenue for the six months more than doubled (+111% to $80.2m), with adjusted EBITDA up 78% to $23.7m and adjusted profit before tax up 68% to $17.1m.

The board said integration of Sentry Data Systems, acquired last July, is progressing ahead of plan and strong progress across all areas of the enlarged group positions the business well for accelerated growth.

A 4% rise in the interim dividend to 12.5p per share (H1 2021: 12p per share) has been declared.

Keith Neilson, CEO, said: “The combined scale and expertise of the enlarged Craneware Group provides the potential for acceleration in ARR [annual recurring revenue] growth over the medium term, as we unlock the considerable cross and upsell opportunities within our enlarged customer base.

“Through our increased sales and marketing operations and unique breadth of offering we are also well placed to secure increased market share as the US healthcare industry continues its drive towards achieving greater value in healthcare.

“Whilst remaining cognisant of the challenges our customers continue to face; the Group remains on-course to deliver results for the current year in line with management’s expectations.

“With a strong balance sheet, high levels of recurring revenues, high customer retention rates and an ARR of $165m as at 31 December 2021, we have a strong financial foundation from which to accelerate growth and investment to fulfil our potential, thereby increasing shareholder value.

“We are delighted to see our first cross-sales within the enlarged group, which we expect to accelerate once the COVID 19 headwinds fully dissipate. With an expanded opportunity we look to the future with considerable excitement and confidence as we work as one team to transform the business of US healthcare.”

Global markets

Oil prices shed as much as $4 a barrel early today, extending last week’s decline as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were stepped up. Russia and Ukraine were set for a third round of talks today via videoconference.

Brent crude futures were last down by $3.05 or 2.7% at $109.62 a barrel at 0351 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased $3.10 or 2.8% to $106.23 a barrel.

Both contracts have surged since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February and are up by about 40% for the year to date.

The US Federal Open Market Committee meets on 15-16 March to decide whether or not to raise interest rates after consumers saw the largest annual increase in inflation in 40 years. It is set to accelerate even further as Russia’s war against Ukraine drives up the costs of crude oil and other commodities.

Raising rates this week would put downward pressure on oil prices. Oil prices typically move inversely to the US dollar as a stronger dollar makes commodities more expensive for foreign currency holders.

Brent has already lost 4.8% last week and U.S. WTI fell 5.7%, both posting their steepest weekly decline since November. That was after both contracts hit their highest levels since 2008 earlier in the week on supply concerns after the US and European allies banned Russian oil imports.

On the equity markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.6%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 1.7%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 3.9%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 1.2%.

Hong Kong stocks fell sharply as technology firms were hit by concerns over China’s crackdown on the sector and as the country’s tech hub Shenzhen was put into lockdown.