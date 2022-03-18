Rangers to face Braga in quarter-final

Europa League draw

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Braga test: Giovanni van Bronckhorst (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers have been drawn against Braga in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The first leg will take place in Portugal on 7 April, with the return at Ibrox seven days later.

The winners will take on RB Leipzig or Atalanta in the last four following today’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

It was a favourable draw for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, who avoided Spanish giants Barcelona and English Premier League side West Ham United.

Rangers, who booked their place in the latter stages with an impressive 4-2 aggregate win over Red Star Belgrade, defeated Braga two years ago to reach the last 16 of the competition.

Quarter-final first leg – April 7; quarter-final second leg – April 14. Semi-final first leg – April 28; Semi-final second leg – May 5. The final is scheduled to take place in Seville on Wednesday, May 18.

Quarter-final draw

RB Leipzig v Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona

West Ham v Lyon

Braga v Rangers

Semi-final draw

RB Leipzig or Atalanta v Braga or Rangers

Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona v West Ham or Lyon

Three English clubs left in the Champions League managed to avoid each other in the quarter-finals.

Holders Chelsea have the toughest draw, having been paired with Real Madrid and former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The semi-final draw means Premier League title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool could meet in the Paris final, the showpiece having been switched from St Petersburg.

Quarter-final draw

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

Semi-final draw

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid or Chelsea.

Benfica or Liverpool will play Villarreal or Bayern Munich.