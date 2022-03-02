Rangers and Celtic to make history in Australia

Landmark fixture

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Celtic and Rangers to meet in Australia (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic and Rangers are to face each other in Australia in November during the Scottish Premiership’s mid-season break because of the World Cup being played at the end of the year.

The Glasgow giants have been named as part of the Sydney Super Cup, a four-team tournament also involving A League teams Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Both sides of the Old Firm are likely to have a number of key players missing due to the World Cup in Qatar but the prospect of the teams meeting for the first time outside of Glasgow will create a buzz Down Under.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is the most successful manager in Australian football history at both club and international level.

He said: “I haven’t been home for almost three years by the time this comes around so I’m super-excited.

“The club’s obviously been down there a couple of times before and I know just how passionate the Celtic fans are about the football club, so we’re looking forward to it.

“It is a homecoming in many respects. That’s where my roots are, that’s where I grew up and I know that since I’ve been in this position at Celtic, people have been following my journey, whether they know me or not, and I’ll have a great sense of pride going back to Australia as manager of Celtic.

“It will be special. The club’s always had a strong connection with Australia, and I know how passionate the supporters’ groups are down there.

“Just being back on home soil and bringing this great football club to my shores will be special.”

Stuart Ayles, Western Sydney’s Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport, said: “This will be the first time in history this iconic matchup has been played outside of Scotland, so this will be a huge attraction for football fans domestically and abroad.”