Ramsay opening second Edinburgh outlet

Burger launch

Gordon Ramsay: second bite

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening a second outlet in Edinburgh after confirming that he is bringing a burger restaurant to the St James Quarter.

Gordon Ramsay Street Burger, which also features a games lounge and DJ booth, will open on two levels within the Ribbon building opposite the Everyman Cinema which opens next month.

It is Ramsay’s latest move into the capital after opening a Bread Street Kitchen concept in what was formerly the Refinery in St Andrew Square, the first outside London.

His investment in St James is the latest in a string of recent restaurant openings in the 1.7 million sq ft retail-led lifestyle district.

Ka Pao, an East Asian restaurant based in Glasgow, is also taking space in the centre.