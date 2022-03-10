Raith hire Simpson to soothe Goodwillie scandal

Board hire

By a Daily Business reporter |

Sue Simpson was appointed following the David Goodwillie controversy

Raith Rovers Football Club has appointed businesswoman Susan Simpson to the board following the controversy over signing David Goodwillie.

The Kirkcaldy club made it clear that the appointment aimed to build bridges with the community and address the scandal head on.

Goodwillie, who joined the club in January for a fee of £50,000, was found to have raped a woman by a civil court in 2017. His signing prompted widespread anger and a campaign led by the novelist and club sponsor Val McDermid forced his signing to be cancelled.

In a statement on Ms Simpson’s appointment, the club admitted: “Football has changed over the years and we as the board feel that Susan with her HR and Small Business experience is uniquely qualified to help the club adapt.

“The players and fans of today are very different from the era in which many of the current directors grew up and to survive the club must change the way we develop and support all of the Raith Rovers family whether that is players, club staff, volunteers, fans or the wider community.

“For this reason, we have also asked Susan to be the bridge between the Football Club and the Community Foundation. We really appreciate Susan accepting the challenge and know it is the responsibility of the board to assist her with the implementation of the changes that she will undoubtedly recommend.”

Ms Simpson, a human resources professional, has held senior positions at Marks & Spencer and Tesco Bank. She is currently employed by Glasgow School of Art .

She also owns a local business, Mind & Body Studio, which is dedicated to health and wellbeing.

Her family are lifelong Raith Rovers fans and she is following her great aunt and grandmother who both worked at Stark’s Park.

Ms Simpson joins chairman John Sim, vice-chairman Steven MacDonald, Tom Morgan and David Sinton on the Raith board. Karen Macartney serves as CEO but is not a director.

Raith is inviting applications for a new supporter director following the resignation of Andy Mill in the wake of Goodwillie’s arrival.