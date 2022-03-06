PwC and KPMG cut off Russia from global networks

Big Four move

PwC is cutting off member firm

PwC and KPMG have become the first of the big four accountancy firms to split their Russian businesses from their global networks.

Their move comes after a weekend of announcements from multinationals to suspend operations in Russia and Belarus.

Companies in all sectors – including Marks & Spencer, Visa and most recently American Express – have taken action in the light of Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine. Netflix and the social media company Tiktok have also joined the boycott.

HSBC is also beginning to wind down relations with a number of Russian banks including the second-largest, VTB.

KPMG said its Russia and Belarus firm will leave the KPMG network, a move that will affect over 4,500 partners and staff in Russia and Belarus. PwC’s move will affecting 3,700 partners and staff in the country.

PwC’s global chairman Bob Moritz communicated the firm’s decision to all staff on Sunday evening and he told Sky News: “As a result of the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine we have decided that, under the circumstances, PwC should not have a member firm in Russia and consequently PwC Russia will leave the network.

“Our main focus at PwC continues to be doing all we can to help our Ukrainian colleagues and support the humanitarian efforts to aid the people of Ukraine who have been devastated by this invasion.

“We are also committed to working with our colleagues at PwC Russia to undertake an orderly transition for the business, and with a focus on the wellbeing of our 3,700 colleagues in PwC Russia.”

The most significant corporate announcement from a British company has been BP’s decision to offload its stake in the state-backed Russian oil company Rosneft.