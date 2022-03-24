P&O Ferries boss admits sackings broke law

MPs hearing

Peter Hebblethwaite facing MPs

P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite has admitted that the firm broke the law when it sacked 800 workers without giving them notice.

Facing MPs at Westminster, he said the firm should have consulted the unions before it told staff they were losing their jobs with immediate effect.

The law states that where the number of redundancies is 100 or more within a 90-day period, the consultation period must start at least 45 days prior to the first dismissal.

The company felt the union would not accept its plan and so it was easier to dismiss them and offer compensation, he told the Commons transport committee.

Labour MP Darren Jones opened the questioning by asking Mr Hebblethwaite, “Are you in this mess because you don’t know what you’re doing, or are you just a shameless criminal?”

Mr Hebblethwaite defended the company’s actions, saying: “We thought long and hard about the routes to this.