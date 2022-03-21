Plexus hails ‘better future’ | Beeks sales up | Photo-Me improves

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

9.30am: London claws back losses

The FTSE 100 was up 36 points at 7,440.58.

“After bouncing back last week, the FTSE 100 is now within a whisker of clawing back all the losses incurred year to date. This resilient performance has helped to put the UK back on the map for overseas investors looking to diversify their holdings,” says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“To put its performance into context, the FTSE 100’s 0.9% decline so far in 2022 compares to a 10% drop in Germany’s DAX index, a near-9% fall in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and a 7% drop in the US S&P 500 index.

“The new trading week saw the FTSE 100 rise 0.5% thanks to strength in commodity producers. BP and Shell were among the top risers as oil prices continued to creep back up. Brent Crude traded 4.2% higher at $112 per barrel, dashing all hopes of businesses and consumers that this key driver of inflation was losing momentum.”

7am: Plexus Holdings

Jeffrey Thrall, chairman of energy firm Plexus Holdings, said that “despite current aspirations, hydrocarbons have a role to play in the transition to NetZero and are likely to remain an important part of the world’s energy mix for much longer than some pundits had predicted.”

In a statement with the Aberdeen firm’s interims, he added: “These challenges have of course been sadly magnified by the war in Ukraine, and the realisation that Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas is not strategically sensible or acceptable.

“For oil services companies such developments point to a better future than many would liked to have believed, and is evidenced by a recent green light given by the Government for six North Sea oil and gas projects to proceed later this year.

“Further, the Prime Minister has just announced the setting up of an energy task force headed up by two industry experts to boost the UK’s oil and gas supplies which will include the North Sea.”

Chief executive Ben van Bilderbeek said: ‘New oil and gas exploration and production drilling activities are increasing, oil is back at record prices and meeting ESG requirements is no longer optional, with regulation and investor sentiment becoming ever more rigorous.

“If they are to survive, companies will also need to explore alternative options to reach NetZero such as carbon capture and storage and the use of depleted formations, and geothermal power where Plexus is assessing ways in which its technology can be adapted to deliver unique solutions.

“I am increasingly confident that Plexus has reached a tipping point that positions us well to rebuild significant value to shareholders over the next 18 months.”

The AIM-quoted oil and gas engineering services business, posted a standstill loss before tax of £1.95m (2020: £1.99m loss).

7am: Beeks Financial Cloud

Beeks Financial Cloud, which provides connectivity to financial markets, is in final negotiations with a number of world-leading global exchanges and is targeting second tier centres in Washington DC and, in partnership with IPC, Amsterdam, Geneva, Zurich and Mexico.

The company, which has recently relocated from Hillington to nearby Braehead, said revenues for the half year to the end of December increased by 46% to £7.72m, of which 89% is recurring.

Full story here

7am: Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International, the instant-service equipment group, said revenue for the year to the end of October was up 15.1% to £214.4 million (2020: £186.3m), as the group benefited from the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on the movement of people.

EBITDA increased by 57.2% to £65.1m (2020: £41.4m), while reported profit before tax increased by £56.4m to £28.6m (2020: £(27.8m).

The group noted a strong performance with a progressive recovery in demand for its vending services seen across most of its key markets.

Serge Crasnianski, CEO & deputy dhairman, said: “Despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19, our proven and resilient business model has enabled the group to make progress towards returning to its pre-pandemic performance, across all business areas including photobooths.

“This progress was underpinned by our market leading position, our established and long-term partnerships which gives the Group good revenue visibility and year-on-year recurring revenue streams.

“Reported total revenue and profit before tax for the year were at the upper end of our expectations, having benefitted strongly from the recovery that followed the easing of restrictions across our key markets. This performance is testament to the expertise and hard work of our teams around the world and their impressive skill and adaptability. “

Global markets

European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as they gather this week with US President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West’s response to Moscow.

EU governments will take up the discussion among foreign ministers today, before Mr Biden arrives in Brussels on Thursday for summits with NATO’s 30 allies, as well as the EU and in a Group of Seven (G7) format including Japan.

The FTSE 100 looks set to dip into the red at the open after last week regaining most of the ground lost since late February when Russia invaded Ukraine. It is within less than 100 points of where it was on the eve of hostilities.