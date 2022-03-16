Park’s Motor Group adds Mackie to roster

Dealerships bought

Expanding: Park’s

Park’s Motor Group has acquired Mackie Motors, adding sites in Arbroath and Brechin to its portfolio.

The Hamilton-based group will take in Mackie’s Renault, Dacia, Nissan and MG showrooms to its roster, all brands that are already represented by Park’s. All staff at the dealerships will remain.

A Park’s spokesperson said: “We have known the Mackie Motors business for a long time due to the level of success they have enjoyed within their local communities.

“We are delighted that we could complete the deal and look forward to growing these businesses and the wider group over the coming years.”

Kevin Mackie, managing director at Mackie Group, added: “It was a hugely difficult and emotional process for me given our family history in the industry over the last 45 years.

“However, I am confident that in selling the dealerships to Park’s I have found a new owner who shares the same ethos and values as I do and I trust them to continue to look after the customers we have been honoured to look after over the last 45 years”

Earlier this month Park’s joined the Lexus franchise and added to its representation of Hyundai, Skoda and Toyota through the acquisition of Borders Motor Group.

This month’s car retail acquisitions by Park’s Motor Group are its largest since its 2016 addition of 12 dealerships through the purchase of Scottish car retail group Macrae and Dick.

It currently operates 29 franchises from 64 sites in Scotland.