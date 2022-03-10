Paisley ‘gateway’ | Leith flats | HFS homes target

Housing round-up

By a Daily Business reporter |

Kelvin Properties plan for Paisley

A housing developer plans to create a new gateway to Paisley town centre as it unveiled proposals for 67 apartments on the site of a former Department for Work and Pensions office in Lonend.

Kelvin Properties plans to redevelop the site which it bought in September and has been vacant since 2018.

Marc Taylor, director, said: “We hope to reinvigorate a derelict vacant site, and in doing so help to reinvigorate Paisley.

“The location is fantastic from a sustainable travel perspective. We see this as a key gateway site to Paisley town centre, for those travelling from the south along Lonend. We have sought to design and create a high-quality development that welcomes people to the heart of the town, while removing vacant buildings which can be an eyesore.

The plans, which include a fully equipped children’s play area, were submitted to Renfrewshire Council last week. If successful in gaining planning, Kelvin Properties hopes to commence works on-site later this year.

Leith apartments

Cruden Homes has submitted plans to Edinburgh City Council for 96 apartments on the site of the former Edinburgh Carpet and Flooring Warehouse in Salamander Street, Leith.

The development will range from four to six storeys, with ground floor retail.

Call for 100,000 homes

Scotland is suffering from a shortfall of 100,000 new homes as a result of significant and consistent undersupply over the last 14 years, according to new research.

The Social and Economic Benefits of Home Building in Scotland report commissioned by trade body Homes for Scotland (HFS) highlights that, for the last 14 years, Scotland has not achieved the yearly requirement of 25,000 new homes, the minimum quantity HFS believes is necessary to keep up with demand.

HFS is calling on the Scottish Government to commit to this all-tenure target level for new homes each year to meet need and demand and deliver the additional social and economic benefits that this level of new homes would provide.