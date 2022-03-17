Pacitti Jones acquires RGM in eastern expansion

Legal deal

John O’Malley

Pacitti Jones, the Glasgow-based estate agent and legal firm, has acquired RGM Solicitors which operates in Linlithgow and Grangemouth. All RGM staff will remain with the business.

Gosia Chylinska of Pacitti Jones will relocate to the Linlithgow office to head up the legal practice at both branches whilst Lesley-Anne King who has been with RGM Solicitors for a total of 19 years will continue to run the estate agency side of the business.

Pacitti Jones chief executive, John O’Malley, said: “We already have a strong presence and proven track record in the greater Glasgow and Stirling areas so expanding east into the Central Belt and West Lothian is the obvious next move.”

Gordon Marshall, director of RGM Solicitors, said: “After 45 years in the legal business of RGM, both Harvey Waddell and myself have decided that the time has come for us to retire and we are delighted to welcome Pacitti Jones to Grangemouth and Linlithgow.”

Following the latest acquisition, Pacitti Jones now operates 11 Scottish branches across the Central Belt, from Glasgow and Stirling through to Linlithgow.