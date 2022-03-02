Ovo avoids compulsory lay-offs as 222 ask to leave

Jobs lost

Stephen Fitzpatrick led Ovo’s acquisition of SSE’s retail business

Energy company Ovo has announced that 222 of its Perth employees have accepted voluntary redundancy, with the remainder of the staff working from home.

The energy firm announced in January that it was making 1,700 people redundant and closing down its offices in Dunfermline and Perth, despite promising there would be no job losses when it acquired SSE’s retail arm in 2020.

The company employed 700 in Perth and its offices are now likely to be put on the market.

Offices in Glasgow, Bristol and London will remain open while more employees will be supported to work from home.

The CEO of OVO’s retail arm, Adrian Letts, said a high uptake of voluntary redundancies in Perth means compulsory redundancies have been avoided.