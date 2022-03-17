Ocado squeezed | Deliveroo | Cineworld | Marshalls

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: Ocado Retail

Ocado Retail, a joint online retail venture between Ocado and Marks & Spencer, said revenue for the 13 weeks to 27 February fell 5.7% on the same quarter last year as consumers felt the cost of living squeeze.

It said food price inflation and the effect on demand caused by the rising cost of living were hard to predict. Revenue growth for the full year is likely to be close to 10% and profit margins will tighten.

CEO Melanie Smith said: “Given that we are comparing a post-lockdown quarter this year with a lockdown quarter last year, this has meant that sales were down 5.7% in the quarter, not helped by the softening market overall, with smaller baskets offsetting the increase in the number of customer transactions in the quarter.”

7am: Deliveroo

Food courier service Deliveroo said it aimed to reach break even in core earnings in around two years’ time and predicted a 15-25% rise in the value of gross transactions on its platform this year, a slowdown from 70% in 2021 when it was boosted by lockdowns.

Adjusted core loss widened to £131 million last year compared to a loss of £11m in 2020, reflecting increased marketing spend and tech investment.

7am: Marshalls

Marshalls posted record sales and adjusted profitability in 2021, reflecting a continued demand for paving and aggregates. Internal guidance for the current year was now ahead of previous expectations.

The company saw a 26% year-on-year increase in revenues to £589.3m, while adjusted underlying earnings were up 86% at £107.1m, and adjusted pre-tax profits surged 180% to £76.2m. Adjusted earnings per share were a whopping 233% higher at 28.6p.

It proposes a final dividend of 9.6p – giving rise to a total dividend for the year of 14.3p per share.

7am: Cineworld

Cinema operator Cineworld said it had delivered a resilient performance for the year to the end of December in a very challenging market, strengthening its liquidity position and continuing to demonstrate tight control over its operating costs and cash usage. The Group is in a good position to benefit from the expected industry recovery.

Group revenue came in at $1.8 billion (2020: $852.3m) and group adjusted EBITDA was $454.9m (2020: loss of $115.1m).

Global markets

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes rebounded strongly, rising 1.55%, 2.24% and 3.7% respectively after the Federal Reserve raised the interest rate by a quarter-point and pointed to six more hikes in the forthcoming meetings this year.

Traders were encouraged by comments from Fed chairman Jerome Powell who pointed to a “strong economy” that is able to withstand the Fed’s tightening policy.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index staged a staggering 22% rally, marking its largest ever single day gain as Chinese policymakers pledged to support the market.