‘No disagreements’ ahead of SNIB CEO’s resignation

Chairman quizzed

Willie Watt: resignation was a surprise

Willie Watt, chair of the Scottish National Investment Bank, told MSPs that there had been no disagreements over the policy or direction of the state-funded institution or with any other agency before the abrupt departure of its chief executive.

Giving evidence to Holyrood’s economy committee, Mr Watt said Eilidih Mactaggart had resigned from her £235,000 a year job on 27 January and various stakeholders and ministers were informed on 31 January. Her decision was announced three weeks later on 25 February.

Mr Watt was asked if he was surprised by her resignation and replied: “Yes, it would be true to say that was the case.” He said it had not been related to her work and was a personal matter as she stated in her statement which she issued voluntarily on 4 March.

SNIB board member Carolyn Jameson, also giving evidence, said there was no severance package nor gagging order.

Asked why it took so long for a statement to emerge, Ms Jameson said: “Eilidh got in touch and said she would make the statement as she was feeling uncomfortable about the scrutiny she was seeing and made the decision independently.”

Mr Watt said the bank had a “duty of care to employees” and that they all had a right to privacy.

Asked by Tory MSP Liz Smith if there had been any disagreements within the bank, he replied: “There have been no disagreements about policy or the direction of the bank that I am aware of.’

He said the chief executive had worked with Scottish Enterprise. “We are the new kid on the block so we have had lots of discussions to make sure we are aligned with them.”

Mr Watt said recruitment consultants would be hired to search for a successor and it could take until the end of the year before someone is in place.

Following Ms Mactaqggart’s resignation the First Minister and Finance Secretary said contractual terms meant they were unable to explain the reasons for her departure less than two years into the job.