Network ROI widens portfolio with key hires

IT solutions

Alan Ramsay and Rick Garft

Network ROI has appointed Alan Ramsay as business sales manager while Rick Garft takes up the new role of project and change co-ordinator.

Mr Ramsay has more than 20 years of experience in business development and account management to mid-market clients across the UK. Prior to joining Network ROI, he worked for several SaaS providers in telematics & IOT video telematics.

Mr Garft worked as a dispatcher on the Network ROI service desk before moving into his new position. He previously worked at Sky where he ran several large process improvement projects.

Chief executive Keith Bevan said: “Through bringing on Alan Ramsay, we can set in motion our plans to offer a wider portfolio of services to our client base.

“By appointing Rick Garft, we are able to use the depth of skill and experience we have in the team to better support our existing clients in their IT projects, as well as enabling us to help our clients flourish”.