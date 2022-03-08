Neilson takes position as Altia’s first CIO

Security

Altia, the Glasgow-based developer of specialist investigation software for government departments, law enforcement agencies and private sector businesses has appointed Brice Neilson as its first chief information officer.

Mr Neilson has 16 years’ experience in executive level private sector information and cybersecurity governance roles.

Prior this appointment, he held several positions at Altia, including interim chief information security officer.

Mr Neilson, who will work alongside chief technology officer Huw Bristow, said: “At Altia, we are supporting those who protect us, and that starts with protecting information, intelligence, evidence, credibility, safety, and efficiency models.

“I am honoured to have this opportunity to bring my learnings and experience to give back to those who put their lives and liberties on the line to protect ours – and to private sector customers, too.”

In addition to his CIO role, Mr Neilson continues to lead Altia’s operations as director of the Asia Pacific region.