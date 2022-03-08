Murray donates prize-money to children in Ukraine

Star's donation

Andy Murray: children need help

Tennis star Andy Murray is donating his prize money for the remainder of this year to a Unicef fundraising campaign for children caught up in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The three-times grand-slam champion, who is an ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund, is expected to donate in the region of £1 million depending on how he performs during the tour.

Murray, 34, said: “Over 7.5 million children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with Unicef to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits.

“It’s vital [that] education continues, so Unicef is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture.

“I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support Unicef’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal. Children in Ukraine need peace — now.”

The Scot saw his earnings peak at £10 million in 2016, the year he won a second Wimbledon singles trophy and became world No 1 for the first time.

Now ranked No 88 in the world as he continues to claw his way back from major hip surgery, he is next due to play in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which starts on Wednesday.

His gesture of support for Ukraine follows his donation of prize money from the Queen’s Club Championships to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

The tennis authorities have allowed players from Russia and Belarus to continue in competitions and the men’s world No 1, Daniil Medvedev will be at Indian Wells.

The sport’s governing bodies announced a donation of $700,000 (£530,000) to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and support the Ukraine Tennis Federation.